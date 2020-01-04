iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.15

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.15 and last traded at $144.71, with a volume of 11120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 180.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

