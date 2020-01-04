iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.15

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.15 and last traded at $144.71, with a volume of 11120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.09.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
