Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.88

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 236105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.34.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 8,090,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,232 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,101,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,027 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 4,081,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,472 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 1,823,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 889,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,899,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 631,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

