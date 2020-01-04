ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.22

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 271574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 21,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Resources Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.34
Franklin Resources Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.34
iShares S&P 100 ETF Sets New 52-Week High at $145.15
iShares S&P 100 ETF Sets New 52-Week High at $145.15
Bilibili Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.88
Bilibili Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.88
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.22
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.22
International Consolidated Airlns Grp Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup
International Consolidated Airlns Grp Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup
United Continental Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI
United Continental Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report