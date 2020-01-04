ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.22

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 271574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 21,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

