International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 671.93 ($8.84).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 625.40 ($8.23) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 667.80 ($8.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 587.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 496.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.