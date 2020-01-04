United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $96.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Get United Continental alerts:

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in United Continental by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in United Continental by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in United Continental by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 288,604 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,667,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 1,791.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 233,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.