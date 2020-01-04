Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

UCTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $925.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $362,240.00. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,521. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ultra Clean by 9.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 15.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 14.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

