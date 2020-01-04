Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Get Verastem alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.46.

VSTM opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 160.88% and a negative net margin of 809.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Verastem by 3,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Verastem by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Verastem by 652.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.