SunTrust Banks Increases Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $60.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.31.

Shares of ZION opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $282,453.60. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Insiders have sold 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

