Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.93.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 1.41. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $87.14 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 75.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 29.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

