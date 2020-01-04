Bank of America Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $59.08 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.