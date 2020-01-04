Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:OTMP opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 140.88 ($1.85). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

