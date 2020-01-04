Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
LON:OTMP opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 140.88 ($1.85). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
