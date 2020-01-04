Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Hold

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of TD opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761,407 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,598,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,530,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

