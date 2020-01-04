Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $220.3 billion in assets and market capitalization of $37.0 billion as of September 30, 2017. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates over 2,100 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

