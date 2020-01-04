Trex (NYSE:TREX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a positive rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

Trex stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $959,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Trex by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,024,000 after purchasing an additional 760,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Trex by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Trex by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 568,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.