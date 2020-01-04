Evercore ISI Upgrades Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to “Outperform”

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $164.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

VAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.20.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $144.93 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $145.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $52,930.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,477.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $1,289,330. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

