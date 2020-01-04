VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VICI. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.95.

NYSE VICI opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The company had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 29.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 504,430 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.