Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.66.

WFC opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

