Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on WH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.13.

NYSE:WH opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

