Comparing Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) & SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment -6.07% -11.16% -2.13% SCWorx N/A -310.82% -121.90%

This table compares Golden Entertainment and SCWorx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $851.79 million 0.61 -$20.91 million ($0.53) -35.25 SCWorx $150,000.00 137.27 -$14.59 million N/A N/A

SCWorx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Golden Entertainment and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than SCWorx.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats SCWorx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

