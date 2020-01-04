Comparing Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) & Granite City Food & Brewery (NASDAQ:GCFB)

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.88, meaning that its share price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants 0.29% 4.11% 1.91% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Granite City Food & Brewery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $505.49 million 0.58 $18.96 million $0.56 14.16 Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.00 -$7.37 million N/A N/A

Del Taco Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Del Taco Restaurants and Granite City Food & Brewery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.63%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

