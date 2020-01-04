Slack (NYSE:WORK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Slack alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WORK. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,237.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $37,575.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,914 shares of company stock worth $4,916,846.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack by 13.1% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after purchasing an additional 339,152 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack by 10.1% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 351,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack by 33.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Slack (WORK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.