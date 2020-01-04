Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of WRK opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Westrock has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,523. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Westrock by 47.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Westrock in the second quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Westrock by 82.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 388.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

