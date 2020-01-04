Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $78.35 on Thursday. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,193. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $47,229.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,755.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,291,193 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 31.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth $36,440,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 59.4% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 293,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth $10,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

