Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post $4.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the highest is $4.88 billion. Carnival posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year sales of $21.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $21.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.71 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

CCL stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

