Head-To-Head Contrast: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) vs. Protalex (NASDAQ:PRTX)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Protalex shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Protalex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Exelixis has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalex has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Protalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 64.05% 25.55% 23.04% Protalex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exelixis and Protalex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 3 6 0 2.67 Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exelixis currently has a consensus target price of $26.11, indicating a potential upside of 53.50%. Given Exelixis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Protalex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and Protalex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $853.83 million 6.05 $690.07 million $1.43 11.90 Protalex N/A N/A -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Protalex.

Summary

Exelixis beats Protalex on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, Invenra, Inc., StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Protalex

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

