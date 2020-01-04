Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) & Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Critical Review

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jagged Peak Energy and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jagged Peak Energy 0 7 7 0 2.50 Cimarex Energy 0 9 9 0 2.50

Jagged Peak Energy presently has a consensus target price of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 20.54%. Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $67.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.72%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Jagged Peak Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jagged Peak Energy 29.01% 9.85% 4.80% Cimarex Energy 21.13% 13.02% 6.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and Cimarex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jagged Peak Energy $581.64 million 3.22 $165.46 million $0.64 13.72 Cimarex Energy $2.34 billion 2.32 $791.85 million $7.40 7.22

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Jagged Peak Energy. Cimarex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jagged Peak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Jagged Peak Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,902 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.