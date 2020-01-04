Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.