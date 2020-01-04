Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Get Exagen alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of XGN opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51. Exagen has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($11.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($7.07). The company had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.