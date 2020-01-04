Analysts Expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.83 Million

Analysts forecast that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post $83.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.56 million and the highest is $84.10 million. SVMK reported sales of $67.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $306.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.65 million to $307.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $369.69 million, with estimates ranging from $358.68 million to $380.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. SVMK has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $66,759.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $424,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,842. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVMK by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

