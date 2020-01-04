Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to announce sales of $828.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $821.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $835.20 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $847.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.32.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $756,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,676,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,498 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,237,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,502,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,608,000 after purchasing an additional 81,778 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,424,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,674,000 after purchasing an additional 186,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.