$252.18 Million in Sales Expected for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report sales of $252.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.77 million to $256.51 million. Pra Group reported sales of $236.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year sales of $988.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.29 million to $993.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRAA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pra Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pra Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 576,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 55,373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pra Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pra Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period.

PRAA stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

