Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.10 Million

Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post $107.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.90 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $104.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $422.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $424.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $441.92 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $445.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2,426.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 761.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.