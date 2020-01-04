Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.91. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $63,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 820,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

