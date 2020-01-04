GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation and other related services. GCI Liberty, Inc. is headquartered in Alaska, North America. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLIBA. ValuEngine cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.34. GCI Liberty has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 56.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,383,000 after purchasing an additional 154,167 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,949,000 after buying an additional 206,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,924,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the period. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 6.4% in the second quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 312,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

