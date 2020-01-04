Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GMAB. Bank of America raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

