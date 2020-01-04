Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GMAB. Bank of America raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Galectin Therapeutics Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research
Galectin Therapeutics Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research
GCI Liberty Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
GCI Liberty Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Genmab A/S Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Genmab A/S Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Green Plains Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Green Plains Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Gray Television Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Gray Television Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Guaranty Bancshares Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Guaranty Bancshares Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report