Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Green Plains stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $549.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.09. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $147,026.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,209 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,520.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,890.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,458. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Green Plains by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

