Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Gray Television by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 30,072.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gray Television by 3,422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.