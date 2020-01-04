Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

GNTY has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $64,460.00. Also, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 78,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,925 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

