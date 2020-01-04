Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

GNTY has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $64,460.00. Also, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 78,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,925 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Galectin Therapeutics Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research
Galectin Therapeutics Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research
GCI Liberty Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
GCI Liberty Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Genmab A/S Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Genmab A/S Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Green Plains Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Green Plains Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Gray Television Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Gray Television Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Guaranty Bancshares Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Guaranty Bancshares Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report