FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 7,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $45,575,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,777,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,004,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,036,000. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.