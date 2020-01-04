Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.98

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 1324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Zymeworks from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 20.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,200,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 131.8% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 312.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 181,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FS KKR Capital Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
FS KKR Capital Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zymeworks Hits New 52-Week High at $46.98
Zymeworks Hits New 52-Week High at $46.98
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.28
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.28
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Sets New 52-Week High at $210.59
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Sets New 52-Week High at $210.59
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Hits New 1-Year High at $195.34
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Hits New 1-Year High at $195.34
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.98
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.98


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report