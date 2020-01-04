Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.98

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 1324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Zymeworks from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 20.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,200,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 131.8% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 312.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 181,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

