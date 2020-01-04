Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.28

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.28 and last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 6222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VEU)
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
