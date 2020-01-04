Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.28

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.28 and last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 6222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEU. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,495,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,274,000 after purchasing an additional 863,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,106,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,522,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Gap Down Stocks

