iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Sets New 52-Week High at $210.59

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $210.59 and last traded at $210.11, with a volume of 12 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.727 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKG)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

