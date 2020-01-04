iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.34

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.34 and last traded at $194.61, with a volume of 11191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day moving average is $183.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1915 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVW)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FS KKR Capital Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
FS KKR Capital Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zymeworks Hits New 52-Week High at $46.98
Zymeworks Hits New 52-Week High at $46.98
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.28
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.28
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Sets New 52-Week High at $210.59
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Sets New 52-Week High at $210.59
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Hits New 1-Year High at $195.34
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Hits New 1-Year High at $195.34
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.98
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.98


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report