iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.34

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.34 and last traded at $194.61, with a volume of 11191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day moving average is $183.21.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1915 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVW)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.