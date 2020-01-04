iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.98

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 13517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWR)
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
