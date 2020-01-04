iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.98

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 13517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,054,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,764,000 after purchasing an additional 438,313 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after purchasing an additional 355,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,333,000 after purchasing an additional 98,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,446,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,168,000 after purchasing an additional 225,872 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWR)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

