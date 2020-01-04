iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $325.49

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $325.49 and last traded at $324.21, with a volume of 51132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

