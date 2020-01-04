Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.31

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.31 and last traded at $77.02, with a volume of 8922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4665 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 107,288 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.