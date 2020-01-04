WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.53

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 254,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.