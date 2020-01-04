WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.53

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.59.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.
