iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.50

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.50 and last traded at $192.59, with a volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5433 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

