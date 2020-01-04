iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.50

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.50 and last traded at $192.59, with a volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.30.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5433 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
