First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.46

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.46 and last traded at $73.11, with a volume of 4909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 146.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 197.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTC)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

