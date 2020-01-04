First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.46

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.46 and last traded at $73.11, with a volume of 4909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTC)
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
