Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.17

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.17 and last traded at $178.15, with a volume of 5386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

